Christmas shopping we go on Shelter Island: Heartwarming ideas are close at hand

A good way to find that special something for those on your Christmas list is to shop at Island businesses. You’re also helping your friends and neighbors behind the counters with your purchases.

Black Cat Books — 631-725-8654 — Owners Michael Kinsey and Dawn Hedberg have an eclectic and extensive collection of books, records and vintage art on Route 114; a fun place to browse for someone’s favorite author.

Bliss’ — 631-749-0041 — Find Shelter Island ornaments in this Bridge Street department store, open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with home gifts, along with Island apparel and warm winter wear.

Cornucopia — 631-749-0171 — Mary Lou Eichhorn’s shop alongside the All Dogged Up and Eccentric Bagel shops, has cards, wrapping paper, chocolates, handmade gifts, Island artworks.

The Chequit — 631-749-0018 — Santa’s Pop-up Christmas shop across from the hotel is open through Jan. 1.

Dandy Liquors — 631-749-3302 — in the Center has a selection of wines and spirits to raise a holiday toast.

Elli’s Country Store — 631-749-2844 — at 35 S. Ferry Rd. This shop has Shelter Island themed gifts, along with foods to help plan your holiday feasts.

Finley’s Fiction — 203-650-7616 — at 8 Grand Avenue, will help you find the perfect children’s books, games and puzzles, bestsellers and coffee table books for great gifts.

Fred Bernstein — 917-318-1239 — Art and unique furnishings make thoughtful one-of-a-kind gifts; visit his gallery on Menantic Road.

Geo Jo Video — 516-532-8785 — Not only can you still find videos at this cheerful shop at 57 N. Ferry Rd., but candles and incense to lift spirits.

Havens Store — 631-749-1025 — The Shelter Island Historical Society’s store offers handmade and artistic gifts from the Island’s leading artisans. Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Also shop online at shelterislandhistorical.org

Jack’s Marine — 631-749-0114 — On Bridge Street is a great source of sporting goods and winter wear.

Marika’s Eclectic Boutique — 401-862-6607 — Browsing this collection of gently used furnishings at 6 S. Ferry Rd. can pay off if you find something that suits your gift recipient.

Moussa Drame — 631-749-0799 — At the Dering Harbor Inn offers tennis and fitness instruction, always a thoughtful gift certificate.

Pure Soul – 305-924-7733 — Owner Sylma Cabrera, who curates a collection of unique gifts and clothing in her Bridge Street shop, plans to stay open weekends after the holidays.

Ram Design — 631-749-5067 — Beautiful gifts and art in this Bridge Street shop, curated by interior design consultants.

Shelter Island Art House — 310-980-7798 — This gallery at 17 Grand Avenue features Island artists.

Shelter Island Hardware — 631-749-0097 — On Grand Avenue in the Heights; can help you find a power tool, or special gadget— and don’t forget the batteries.

Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy — 631-749-0445 — Has an expanded toy department along with fragrant toiletries and candles and Shelter Island-themed wear.

Shelter Island Florist — 631-749-2264 — Along with Christmas greens, always has beautiful orchids and fresh flowers at 57A N. Ferry Rd. Owner Becky Smith also recommends gift certificates.

Shelter Island Pilates & Barre — 631-749-5042 — On Grand Avenue, has gift certificates for private and group pilates sessions, and Barre class packs if you’d like to give the gift of wellness this year.

Shelter Island Wines & Spirits — 631-749-0305 — The staff of this Bridge St. shop is always helpful in selecting a wine or special spirits for holiday gift giving.