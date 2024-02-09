Shopping for Valentine’s Day on Shelter Island

Shop on Shelter Island for all your Valentine’s Day gifts. (Courtesy photo)

Although this seems like the quietest of months, the Island still has its well-loved shops where unique, traditional or unusual Valentine’s Day gifts can be found to suit special someones.



Cornucopia — 631-749-0171 — down a quiet lane alongside the All Dogged Up and Eccentric Bagel shops on West Neck Road, has Valentine’s Day cards and a treasure trove of gourmet chocolates, one-of-a-kind handmade gifts, Island artworks, candles and more, all curated by Mary Lou Eichhorn, who guides shoppers with an expert eye to the right choice.

Shelter Island Florist — 631-749-2264 — always has beautiful orchids and fresh flowers. Owner Becky Smith recommends gift certificates to allow the recipient to choose flowers or plants at their convenience. Ms. Smith will take good care of anyone sending flowers or visiting her beautiful shop on Route 114.

Shelter Island Pilates & Barre — 631-749-5042 — on Grand Avenue has gift certificates for private and group pilates sessions, and Barre class packs if you’d like to give the gift of wellness.

Havens Store — 631-749-1025 — has handmade and unusual gifts from the Island’s leading artisans. Open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Pure Soul Boutique — 516-413-4136 — on Bridge Street is open Friday-Sunday with many unique gifts, clothing, jewelry and much more, curated by owner Sylma Cabrera.

Shelter Island Hardware — 631-749-0097 — on Grand Avenue in the Heights can help you find a power tool, special gadget or garden supplies to stir thoughts of spring.

Moussa Drame — 631-749-0799 — at the Dering Harbor Inn offers tennis and fitness instruction, always a thoughtful gift certificate.

Ram Design — 631-749-5067 — on Bridge Street is open Friday-Sunday with many unique gifts on sale.

The Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy — 631-749-0445 — has Valentine’s cards, fragrant toiletries and candles and Shelter Island-themed wear.

Shelter Island Wines & Spirits — 631-749-0305 — is always helpful in selecting a wine or the makings of an exotic cocktail for the perfect evening.

Black Cat Books — 631-725-8654 — Owners Michael Kinsey and Dawn Hedberg have an eclectic and extensive collection of books, records and vintage art on Route 114; a fun place to browse for someone’s favorite author.

Elli’s Country Store — 631-749-2844 — there’s a great selection of Island wear and gifts, and you can pick up a great sandwich while you’re at the shop at 35 South Ferry Road.

Marika’s Eclectic Boutique — 401-862-6607 — browsing this collection of gently used furnishings on Route 114 is always fun and can pay off if you find something that suits your gift recipient.

Jack’s Marine — 631-749-0114 — on Bridge Street is a great source of sporting goods.

Bliss’ Department Store — 631-749-0041 — is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with games and puzzles to pass a February evening, along with warm winter wear.

Dandy Liquors — 631-749-3302 — in the Center has a selection of wines and spirits to raise a toast to your Valentine.

Geo Jo Video — 516-532-8785 — Not only can you still find videos at this cheerful shop in the Center, but candles and incense to lift spirits.