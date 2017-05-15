School budget vote is Tuesday

Voting on the 2017-18 school district budget of $11.3 million takes place Tuesday between noon and 9 p.m. in the gymnasium.

In addition to the budget, voters will be asked to weigh in on a proposition that would expand the distance that buses could transport students to off-Island schools.

The current distance is 15 miles and the proposition would expand that to 16.5 miles. The issue was placed on the ballot by residents who signed a petition to accommodate students who want the district to provide transportation to Our Lady of the Hamptons School in Southampton



That school is slightly farther than 16 miles from the Shelter Island School, but because its hours don’t coordinate with buses already transporting Shelter Island students to Ross and Hayground schools, a separate bus would be needed.

The estimated cost is slightly under $69,000 for the year to cover the extra bus and ferry costs.

Four candidates — three incumbents and one newcomer — seek election to the Board of Education. The three top vote-getters will win a three-year term.

The incumbents are Alfred Brigham Sr., Linda Eklund and Elizabeth Melichar. Tracy McCarthy is hoping to topple one of the three to win a term.

[email protected]

Comments

comments