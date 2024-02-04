Islanders fall to Knights at home

(Courtesy photo)

The boys varsity basketball team travelled to Smithtown Christian on Thursday, Feb 1 for a conference game against the Knights.

The Knights have been very successful on the court, sporting an impressive 11-1 conference record and with a 13-3 overall record for the 2023-24 winter season.

The Knights defeated the Islanders by a score of 79-49, led by Lorenzo Crilly who scored 27 points and had 7 rebounds, as well as 6 assists.

Isaiah McCarter had 20 points and 20 rebounds, as he dominated the backboards at both ends of the court. Nehemiah Yuen also scored 18 points, 6 assists, and had 4 steals. These three Knight players combined for 65 of the Knight’s 79 total points.

The Islanders were led by freshman Evan Weslek with 21 points, and junior Harrison Weslek with 19 points. The Weslek brothers combined for 40 of the team’s 49 points. Twelve of Evan’s points came from beyond the 3-point line.

The Knights scored from both beyond the arc (3-point line), connecting on eight three pointers, as well as inside the paint.

The Smithtown Christian School gathers their roster of players from many surrounding school districts in Suffolk County. They have assembled an impressive roster deep with talent and should go far in the playoffs.

The Islanders will host the Porters from Greenport on Monday night, February 5. The junior varsity game begins at 4:45 p.m., and the varsity game is at 6:15 p.m.

The last home game for Shleter Island is against The Ross School on Saturday, February 10. The varsity game is at 1:45 p.m., followed by the JV game at 3:30 p.m.

This will be the last home game for our four graduating seniors, namely, Hayden Davidson, Leo Dougherty, Jose Frausto, and Miguel Hermosura.

This is a wonderful opportunity for our community to acknowledge the efforts put forth by our seniors, so let’s get behind the Islanders on their last home game.