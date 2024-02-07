Shelter Island School boys basketball update

Ari Waife battles his way to the hoop for the Islanders in the junior varsity game against Greenport on Monday. (Credit: Francesca Frasco)

Shelter Island’s junior varsity boys basketball team continues to be highly competitive in most of their games. Coach Mike Dunning has seen continued improvement throughout the year with his young team.

The Islanders traveled to Smithtown Christian, losing a close game by a score of 42-32. The Islanders were led by Nate Sanwald (10 pts.) and Ari Waife (10 pts.) who combined for 20 of the team’s 37 points.

The Islanders only trailed the Knights by a score of 26-24 at the end of the 3rd quarter. But missed free throws, as well as other good scoring opportunities from the field, proved to be the difference.

It was a similar story against Greenport, as the Porters JV team beat the Islanders 48-37. This was a competitive game throughout, but the team came up a little short. Ryan Sanwald led his team by scoring all of his 13 points during the 2nd half. Ari Waife scored 10 of his 12 points in the 1st half. Ryan and Waife combined for 25 of the team’s 37 points.

Coach Dunning appreciated his team’s effort, especially in the 2nd half when the Porters enjoyed just a 1-point advantage over the Islanders, by a score of 24-23. The team has continued to improve their passing on the offensive end and getting the ball inside for higher percentage shots.

Varsity Basketball Update

Harrison Weslek wins the tipoff at the start of the varsity boys basketball Monday vs. Greenport. (Credit: Francesca Frasco)

The Islanders varsity boys basketball team dropped its home game to the Porters, 63-42 on Monday night, Feb. 5.

After trailing 40-11 at halftime, the Islanders rallied to actually earn a 31-23 advantage in the 2nd half.

The game was fairly evenly matched early in the 1st quarter, as the Islanders successfully broke the Porters full court press. But the Porters seemed to wear down the Islander starters, causing numerous turnovers during the last 12 minutes of the 1st half. These turnovers ignited the Porter offense, with steals leading to easy break-away lay-ups.

That has been the real calling card for the Porters’ game plan for the past decade, namely tough full-court pressure and a running game that seems relentless at times.

Taiquan Brumsey (21 pts.), Nelson Shedrick (15 pts.) and Kal-El Marine (10 pts.) combined for 46 of the Porters’ 63 points. These are talented guards who play excellent defense and can score from outside or off the fast break.

The Islanders were led by Evan Weslek with 21 points, who had a season-high nine 2-point field goals. Brother Harrison Weslek threw several good passes to Evan as he broke to the basket. Harrison totaled 10 points and Jose Frausto (4 pts.), Leo Dougherty (4 pts.) and Hayden Davidson (3 pts.) combined for an additional 11 points for the Islanders. The team shot poorly from the free throw line, converting on 4 of 13 attempts.

Nevertheless, the Islanders did a much better job getting the ball inside on the offensive end and on the offensive boards. They also played better on the defensive end, against both the Porters starters and their bench. The home fans appreciated the team’s effort, especially in the 3rd quarter as the Islanders outscored their opponents by a score of 19-11.

The JV and varsity teams will host Ross School on Saturday, Feb. 10, which will include a girls varsity game at noon, a boys varsity game at 1:45 p.m. and a boys junior varsity game at 3 p.m.

This will be the last home game for the Shelter Island boys basketball team for our four graduating seniors, namely, Hayden Davidson, Leo Dougherty, Jose Frausto, and Miguel Hermosura.

This is a wonderful opportunity for our community to acknowledge the efforts put forth by our seniors, so let’s get behind the Islanders on their last home game.

HOME SPORTS SCHEDULE

Feb. 9, 5:45 p.m. — Varsity Girls Basketball

Smithtown Christian at Shelter Island

Feb. 9, 4 p.m. — B Girls Basketball

Greenport Purple at Shelter Island

Feb. 10, Noon — Varsity Girls Basketball

Greenport/Southold at Shelter Island

Feb. 10, 3:30 p.m. — JV Boys basketball

Ross at Shelter Island

Feb. 10, 1:45 p.m. — Varsity Boys Basketball

Ross at Shelter Island

Feb. 14, 5:45 p.m. — Varsity Girls Basketball

Mattituck at Shelter Island