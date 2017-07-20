What’s Happening: July 20, 2017

SHAKESPEARE AT THE MANOR

Bringing dynamic arts programming to Shelter Island is a vital part of the mission at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm and since 2009, “Shakespeare at the Manor” has been a cornerstone in the Manor’s commitment to encourage deeper connections to culture and place.

This year’s production of “Twelfth Night” marks director Drew Foster’s sixth production with Shakespeare at the Manor. Performances will be Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 at 6 p.m. creekside on the lawn at Sylvester Manor. Bring a chair or blanket. Beverages will be available for purchase. Tickets are $18. Kids 10 and under are free. For details visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

BLACK AND WHITE

Tickets are still available for the Shelter Island Historical Society’s annual “Black & White” party on Saturday, July 22 from 6 to 10 p.m. in Havens Barn. The fundraiser is an opportunity to support the organization while dancing to great music, enjoying a raw bar, dinner by Marie Eiffel Market, complimentary photo of each guest by Island photographer Eleanor P. Labrozzi and a silent auction. For tickets, call (631) 749-0025 or visit shelterislandhistorical.org.

SILVER BEACH ASSOCIATION MEETING

The annual Silver Beach Association Meeting is Sunday, July 23 at 5 p.m. at the Center firehouse. Guest speaker will be John Cronin, Shelter Island Town Engineer. Food and refreshments will be served at 6:15 p.m.

BLOOD DONORS WANTED

The Town of Shelter Island hosts a blood drive on Tuesday, July 25 from 2 to 8 p.m. in the meeting room of the town’s EMS building, 12 Manwaring Road. To schedule an appointment, call Judy Meringer at (631) 749-0291 or email [email protected] Every donor will receive a coupon for a large McDonald’s sandwich. Currently, there is an emergency blood shortage, and donors ages 16 to 75 are welcome (16-year-olds with parental permission). Those age 76 and over need a doctor’s note to donate.

Next week

CLASS FUNDRAISER

On Saturday, July 29, the Shelter Island classes of 2022 and 2023 will hold a multi-family yard sale, bake sale and car wash on the school grounds. The hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL

Shelter Island’s 2017 Vacation Bible School will be held Monday, July 31 to Thursday August 3, 9 a.m. to noon each day at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. Vacation Bible School is open to all children ages 3 to 9.

Registration forms are available at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, and Our Lady of the Isle Church or at ourladyoftheisle.org. For details about the program, contact the Vacation Bible School’s director Ginny Gibbs at (631) 749-1231.

MASHOMACK IN BLOOM

Mashomack Preserve’s 34th annual benefit dinner dance is Saturday, July 29. This year’s theme is “Mashomack in Bloom: A World Where People and Nature Thrive.” The benefit begins at 6 p.m. on the lawn of the Preserve’s Bass Creek Cottage and includes cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a clam bar, silent auction, dinner and dancing with music provided by the band “Cracked Ice.”

Tickets start at $350. Silent auction items include works by local artists, camping, fishing and boating trips, cocktail parties and more. To view auction items, visit mashomackpreserve-auction.org. For more information, call (631) 749-1001.

CRICKET, ANYONE?

Back in 2012, the Shelter Island Cricket Club (SICC) was founded in order to raise money for the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation, which supports the all-volunteer Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services (SIEMS) squad. Members of the club play once a year at their dedicated (and fully manicured) grounds located at the Island Boatyard and, to date, have raised over $75,000 for the cause.

The 2017 Shelter Island Cricket match is Saturday, July 29. Players arrive at 9 a.m. First ball is at 9:30 a.m. Spectators are welcome from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with food, drinks and SICC merchandise sold throughout the day. Admission is free but donations are encouraged. For details visit sicricket.com.

A TASTE OF SHELTER ISLAND

On Friday, July 28 at 6 p.m., the Perlman Music Program celebrates its annual “Taste of Shelter Island” summer benefit.

Toby and Itzhak Perlman host a festive reception, concert, and dinner at PMP’s waterfront campus, showcasing flavors from the Island’s chefs and restaurateurs. The PMP Chorus and String Orchestra will present a rousing performance under the batons of Maestro Patrick Romano and Itzhak Perlman.

Tickets start at $350, and all proceeds support PMP’s students. To purchase, call (212) 877-5045 or email [email protected]

Coming up

LIVING WITH HISTORY

This year’s Shelter Island Historical Society house tour will be based on the theme “Living with History/Making Choices.” The tour is Saturday, August 5 from 2 to 5 p.m. and begins at the Havens Barn, 16 South Ferry Road (Route 114). Tickets are $40 and can be purchased in advance or at Havens Barn on tour day. For information, call (631) 749-0025 or email [email protected]

KETTLE CLAMBAKE

Come to the Taylor’s Island Kettle Clambake on Saturday, August 12 from 2 to 5 p.m. Shuttle boats will be available at Congdon’s Dock at 2 p.m. or arrive by kayak — rentals available through Shelter Island Kayak at (631) 749-1990.

The bake opens at 3:30 p.m. and includes lobster, clams, chicken, corn on the cob, watermelon and fresh lemonade. Tickets are $100. Make checks payable to Taylor’s Island Foundation, PO Box 524, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965. For information call (631) 749-1603 or visit taylorsisland.org.

Across the moat

NELSON WHITE’S ARTWORK

One of the most sought after plein air painters of Shelter Island and Italian beach scenes, Nelson H. White (born 1932) is currently having his first solo show in seven years at the Grenning Gallery in Sag Harbor.

White has adjusted his focus to paint in larger scale and the exhibit includes some interesting figurative paintings. There are also several paintings of Mashomack Point, at different times of year, in which Mr. White truly captures the light and color of the season.

“Nelson H. White: Solo Show” runs through July 23 at the Grenning Gallery 17 Washington Street, Sag Harbor. For information visit grenninggallery.com or call (631) 725-8469.

THOROUGHLY MODERN

The North Fork Community Theatre’s (NFCT) Youth on Stage program presents “Thoroughly Modern Millie” from July 20 to August 6. Shows are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Directed by John Bradley, with music director Karen Hochstedler and producers Liz Liszanckie and Jen Eager, “Thoroughly Modern Millie” is set in 1922 and tells the story of a small-town girl, Millie Dillmount, who comes to the big city looking for love and adventure.

Tickets are $25. To purchase, call (631) 298-6328 or visit nfct.com. The North Fork Community Theatre is located at 12700 Sound Avenue in Mattituck.

