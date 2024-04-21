Shelter Island students lend a hand with Habitat

From left, student volunteers Alfie Brigham, Jaxson Rylott, Nathan Cronin and Leonardo Dougherty at the Habitat job site in Riverhead. (Courtesy photo)

A team of Shelter Island students volunteered to help Habitat for Humanity bring a new home into the lives of Riverhead residents this week.

A grant given to the local National Honor Society by the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church helped them to buy a generator for the job site earlier this school year, and provided for breakfast before the build on Saturday, April 6.

The home has been awarded to Riverhead resident Amanda and her daughter Anninah. Amanda will complete over 200 hours of sweat equity on her home and other homes for Habitat, attend homeowner classes, and pay a low-interest mortgage for the cost of the materials, since much of the labor is donated.

The land was donated by the town of Riverhead, which is key to affordability, as well.

Habitat accepts walk-on volunteers at many of their sites. To get involved, visit habitatliny.org