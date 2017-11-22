Weekly Calendar: November 23 — December 2, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Community Potluck Thanksgiving Dinner, Presbyterian Church, 2 p.m. 749-5092. Everyone welcome. Bring a dish to share.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Holiday shopping to benefit Sylvester Manor, Fridays 2 to 6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Gatehouse opposite Manor entrance.

WiiU Super Smash, battle your friends in favorite games. 2:30 p.m., library.

A screening, of Peter Waldner’s documentary about Shelter Island School’s 2017 production of the musical “Curtains.” 7 p.m., school auditorium. Free.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Book sale, find gently used treasures in the library’s Book Sale Room. 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Turkey Plunge, benefits Friends of the Shelter Island Library. Sign in, 10 a.m.; costume judging, 10:45 a.m.; plunge, 11 a.m. Crescent Beach. (631) 749-0042. $25 advance registration, $30 same day. Register at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org, or at circulation desk.

Yoga storytime, for children. 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Creatures of the night, live animal presentation featuring critters from Quogue Wildlife Refuge at Mashomack Preserve. 1 to 2 p.m. Details at (631) 749-4219.

Annual 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, to benefit Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund. 2 p.m. School gymnasium. $150 team registration, spectators $5. Visit josephjtheinertmemorialfund.org for details.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Mind games, find out if you’re easily fooled. 3 p.m., library.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 28

Duct tape crafts, create quirky projects. 3 p.m., library.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Card games, play old favorites and learn new games. 3 p.m., library.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Tea & Tree deadline, if you’re not already a member or donor — join Sylvester Manor by December 1 to receive invitation to annual members, donors, volunteers and sponsors holiday celebration scheduled for December 10. Details at sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626

Great Decisions, monthly moderated discussion on foreign policy. Topic: “Nuclear Security.” 5:30 p.m., library. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1

53rd annual Shelter Island School science fair, in the school gymnasium. Viewing 6:30 p.m. with the awards ceremony at 7 p.m.

Deadline, for candidates interested in running for the library’s Board of Trustees to file applications. Election is January 20, 2018. (631) 749-0042.

4th annual decorate your door, store, and more, begins. Island businesses decorate their doors, buildings or trucks for a competition sponsored by the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce. Ends December 20. Visit shelterislandchamber.org for details.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2

Breakfast with Santa, 8 to 11 a.m., Presbyterian Church. Sponsored by Shelter Island PTSA. Adults $10, kids $5, $25 maximum for family.

Arts & Crafts fair, Friends of the Library sponsors holiday shop with works by local artists. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Library lower level.

St. Nicholas Day Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. St. Nick arrives at 11 a.m. bearing gifts and treats! Children’s crafts, “Cookie Walk,” Christmas café, handmade gift items, “nearly new” table and a silent auction with bidding until 2 p.m.

Tree of Lights, East End Hospice interfaith service with lighting of tree decorated with memorial ornaments to lost loved ones. Music and refreshments. 2:30 p.m. Library.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

November 27: Fire Commissioners meeting, 7:30 p.m. Center Firehouse

November 28: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

November 30: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.

December 2: Village of Dering Harbor, Village Board, Village Hall, 10 a.m.

EVERY WEEK

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Shelter Island School gym.

After school arts and crafts, for grades K-5. One Friday per month, 3 to 4:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309. Call for dates.

After school fun zone, for grades K-6. Mondays through Wednesdays, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Children accompanied by a recreational aid from school to the American Legion/Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie Tybaert, Tuesdays with Michelle Beckwith, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m., American Legion/Youth Center. $5.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Gatehouse at Sylvester Manor, Fridays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Metropolitan Opera live at Guild Hall, tickets available at library circulation desk, $15. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Open gym, for students in grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., Shelter Island School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle Ball, for all ages and levels, Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon. American Legion/Youth Center. Free.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Mondays and Wednesdays, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25. (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Snack Attack, young adults bring after school snacks and play games or make crafts. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Sylvester Manor Farm CSA, a la carte pickups, through November while supplies last. Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. $25. To reserve email [email protected]

Teen Yoga, for ages 13 and up. Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (631) 749-0309.

Yoga, with Kelci McIntosh. Wednesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 7 to 12. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (631) 749-0309.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Thursdays, 5:15 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Comments

comments