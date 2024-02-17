Shelter Island youth to get jump on summer: Activities Fair set for Monday, Feb. 26

Summer is coming , but it doesn’t have to be just wonderful beach days for Island kids.(Credit: Beverlea Walz)

Students traditionally look forward to the summer break without the pressures of classroom studies, homework, tests and written reports.

But what’s on their agenda to fill those warm sunny days and nights?

The beach? Check. Gatherings with friends to just hang out? Summer jobs for some? Shelter Island Bucks games? For some, summer courses to either boost abilities or move ahead? Check, check and check.

But there are a range of summer activities that could capture their interests, yet past years have shown many of them are closed out by the time Island students and parents start to think about how they will spend their summer break. By the time they do, many are already fully booked by summer kids whose families spend their school terms in other venues but are on the Island in June, July and August.

That’s the word from School Nurse Mary Kanarvogel, who noted that families coming to the Island for part or all of the summer seem to start thinking early about how they and their children will spend their time.

That’s why the School District is sponsoring an activities fair in the school gym on Monday, Feb. 26, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. School officials have been reaching out to organizations to invite representatives to participate, where year-round students will have an opportunity to sign up to participate in programs on- and off-Island.

It could be science teacher Dan Williams’ summer marine program or activities at Sylvester Manor or Mashomack Preserve, or programs on the North or South forks.

Students interested in claiming some of those openings should take advantage of the opportunity to sign up now before the programs are closed to many of them, Ms. Kanarvogel said.