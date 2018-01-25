What’s Happening: January 25, 2018

RELIEF DRIVE FOR PUERTO RICO

Our Lady of the Isle Church is hosting a relief drive for victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and Island residents are being asked to help by donating non-perishable food items or supplies.

Canned and ready to eat items like tuna, chili, beans and soup are requested. Other needed items include batteries, flashlights and personal care products like soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, diapers, feminine care products and mosquito repellent. Also needed are cleaning supplies such as mops, sponges, bleach, bleach wipes and garbage bags.

Donations will be delivered to Long Island Cares and the State of New York will ship the donations to Puerto Rico. Donations may be dropped off in the church vestibule through February 11.

COOKING FOR KIDS

January is National Baking Month and on Friday, January 26, from 2:45 to 4 p.m., Bethany Ortmann, director of the Shelter Island Recreation Department, offers “Sous Chefs Baking” for grades K-5 at the Youth Center. Kids will make their own pies to take home for baking.

On February 9, the theme continues with Ms. Ortmann offering “Sous Chefs Edible Valentines.” From 2:45 to 5 p.m., kids in grades K-5 will make yummy treats for the people they love. The cost is $10 for either workshop.

For information, contact the Shelter Island Recreation Department at (631) 749-0309 or shelterislandtown.us/recreation/.

WOMEN’S CLUB

The Shelter Island Women’s Community Club will hold its next meeting at noon on Tuesday, February 6 in the Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Guest speaker Frank Milano will share experiences he has had during his travels around the globe. All are welcome and a monetary donation or non-perishable item for the food pantry would be appreciated.

SOUPER BOWL

The Shelter Island High School National Honor Society (NHS) is proud to announce that the school is a “National School of Caring.” Members of the NHS have once again partnered with the Souper Bowl of Caring to continue the opportunity for students to join in a national movement of giving.

The Souper Bowl began January 22 and continues until February 2. Boys will go against girls to see which team can raise the most food and household items for the Shelter Island Food Pantry. Donations will also be accepted in the main lobby from community residents. All items will be delivered to the pantry at the Presbyterian Church.

NHS members are asking all parents to assist their children with participation, if possible, by donating any of the following: Canned goods and nonperishable foods such as high protein soups, non-sugary cereal, Spam, tuna, granola bars, canned fruit or vegetables, pasta and sauce, bagged rice, canned beans, peanut butter, jam, trail mix, protein bars, macaroni and cheese, pancake or muffin mix, instant oatmeal, tea, Jell-O, instant coffee and condiments.

Also appreciated are household and personal items such as diapers, napkins, dish detergent, soap, toilet paper, toothbrushes, feminine supplies, deodorant, shampoo, razors, shaving cream, paper towels. Money is also accepted in order to buy needed items.

HOCKEY NIGHT

The Recreation Department’s bus trip to Barclays Center in Brooklyn to see the New York Islanders play the Columbus Blue Jackets is Saturday, February 3. The bus departs Greenport at 3:45 p.m. for the 7 p.m. game. The cost is $65 ($75 for non-residents). To register, call (631) 749-0309.

Across the moat

AMERICAN VALUES

The Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center continues its American Values Film Series on Sunday, January 28 at 7 p.m. with a free screening of the classic film “Casablanca” at Guild Hall in East Hampton. The screening will include a special post-film Q&A with actress Isabella Rossellini (daughter of actress Ingrid Bergman who starred in the film).

The screening is free, but reservations are required at sagharborcinema.org. Guild Hall is located at 158 Main Street, East Hampton.

BENEFIT FOR KEVIN

Northeast Stage will hold a benefit performance for local actor, Kevin Monsell, a beloved member of the theater community, who was recently diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. All proceeds from the event will go to assist Kevin with his treatment expenses and medical bills.

The performance is Saturday, February 10 at 8 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church Hall, 768 Main Street in Greenport. Tickets are $20 at the door. Additional donations can be made at Kevin Monsell’s GoFundMe campaign: gofundme.com/4y2jvgg.

LIFE ON PLUM ISLAND

Plum Island is historically, ecologically and scientifically unlike any other island anywhere in the world. And it’s right in our own backyard. On Saturday, January 27 at 1 p.m., Southold historian and author Amy Kasuga-Folk will present a lecture on this nearby island at Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Avenue in Jamesport. The talk is free, but reservations are recommended at (631) 315-5475.

MARINE CONSERVATION

Scientists from the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMCS) will come to Hallock State Park Preserve in Jamesport to talk about their organization, its advocacy efforts, and how they respond to help stranded marine life on Long Island shores. The talk is Friday, January 26 at 6 p.m. at the preserve. There is no charge, but reservations are recommended. Call (631) 315-5475.

