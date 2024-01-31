St. Valentine’s Day Celebration planned: All Shelter Island Seniors are invited

(Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Island’s Senior Citizens (60+) are invited to a St. Valentine’s Day lunch on Thursday, Feb. 8 at the Community Center (Legion Hall).

Register beforehand by contacting Bethany at 631-749-0309 or Emily at 631-749-0978, or email [email protected]. You must register in advance since seating is limited.

This meal will include baked ziti with Bolognese sauce, a garden salad and dinner rolls, followed by a sweet treat. Lunch will be served at 12:15.

The lunch is free, courtesy of the Shelter Island Recreation Department and Senior Center, but donations of canned goods for the Island Food Pantry will be gratefully accepted.