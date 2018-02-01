After a big win against Ross, boys drop one to Pierson

After an inspirational road win against Ross on January 24, the Shelter Island School boys varsity basketball team took a 81-54 loss to the visiting Pierson Whalers Monday night.

Starting for Shelter Island were seniors Danny Boeklen and Luke Gilpin, junior Erik Thilberg and sophomores Dan Martin and Walter Richards. Sophomore Lucas Quigley-Dunning is one of the varsity’s regular starters, but remains sidetracked with an ankle injury.

The Whalers were took an early lead and never looked back despite energetic play by the Indians.

Martin was Shelter Island’s leading scorer with 16 points and Richards played hard, especially crashing the boards for rebounds. Junior Nico Seddio was a much needed source of defense.

Coach Jay Card Jr. praised his athletes for working hard, but added, that defensive fundamentals were lacking in the blowout loss.

The team will travel to Greenport on Friday night, February 2 for 5:45 p.m. a match that will most likely be the toughest league game of the year.

Martin, speaking after the home loss against Pierson Monday, said, “It’s hard to lose on our home court, in front of our home crowd, but we’re going to use that fire as fuel to better ourselves.”

They’ll have a chance coming home on February 5 to take on Southold.

