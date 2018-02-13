Ferry goes live world wide

South Ferry is ready for its close up.

Last week a webcam was installed at South Ferry and is broadcasting live via Hamptons.com.

The live stream can be seen 24/7 of the slip where boats dock coming from and going to North Haven, and a small portion of the parking lot.

South Ferry President Cliff Clark said he and company Chief Operating Officer Nicholas Morehead met with the website’s representatives last week and decided it would be good for customers and help the company’s security. The South Ferry webcam joins three others at locations on the South Fork broadcast by the website.

The view will show weather conditions, such as ice, that can inform travellers, and the view of the slip and parking lot can also help ferry employees monitor activity, Mr.Clark said. The ferry line is out of view of the video camera.

Another reason for the live broadcasts is for people who love the Island but are living elsewhere make a connection. Mr. Clark said he heard from transplanted Islanders living in Massachusetts who logged on to the site and cried — happily — when they saw the ferry slip.

Mr. Morehead told the site, “We are happy to be part of the wonderful service Hamptons.com offers us all with their cameras, and we at South Ferry feel the community will be very happy with the arrangement. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.”

