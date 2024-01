A powerline came down on West Neck Road Saturday night. (Credit: Jim Colligan)

A powerline pole fell due to sea rise and flooding along West Neck Road.

Saturday night’s storm brought on the flooding, which weakened the pole at its base. It finally came down around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

PSEG crews stabilizing the pole on Sunday. (Credit: Jim Colligan)

Power went out for several customers — at least six in Silver Beach and at least five near South Ferry, among other locations — for about 90 minutes.

PSEG was on it Sunday morning and replaced the pole, and repairs were made.