Flooding on some Shelter Island roads as high tide approaches

Flooding at South Ferry at 11 a.m., Saturday. (Credit: John Cronin)

Several Shelter Island roads were flooded as high tide arrived around 11:40, Saturday morning.

North Ferry General Manager Brig Hunt said that regular service was continuing due to the new, raised slips that have been installed.

There was flooding at the South Ferry terminal on the Shelter Island side, said CEO Cliff Clark this morning just after 11 a.m.

“There’s about a foot of water,” Mr. Clark said, but operations were continuing.

He said some customers were opting not to board the boats through the water.

Ram Island Drive Saturday morning.(Credit: Adam Bundy)