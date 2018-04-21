What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

William Marshall kept his streak alive by calling and identifying a long-beached boat (see below) on a North Menantic Road property,

Gary Weems knew the spot, writing that it was owned by Jack Calabro and now by his son Dan, and used as a boatyard. Tom Speeches and Laura Zavatto knew the location and so did Richard Loper.

Georgiana Ketcham commented on our website that “this is a wonderful old lady at Dan Calabro’s storage yard, If only she could talk.”

Edward Montak gave the craft a voice of sorts, getting us closer to ID’ing the boat, since he once owned it. Edward wrote the boat “is a 1941 Navy Launch, or at least that’s what I was told when I bought it. The keel is lower then the prop, in order to ride the bow onto the beach.”

Edward also had an offer to Islanders: “I’m willing to give the boat away if someone has the spare time for a restoration project.” By the looks of it, the old vessel would take up a bit more time than “spare.”

