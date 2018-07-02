Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Messinger, Sherpick

Eli Messinger, MD, a part-time resident of Shelter Island since 1985, passed away on June 22, 2018 after a long illness.

He was 81 years old.

Eli was the beloved husband of Barbara Barnes and a wonderful father to Daniel, Miriam, Adam and Benjie. He had eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Susan Avner, and former wife, Ruth Messinger.

Shelter Island residents may remember seeing Eli with his caregiver walking down Winthrop Road toward Second Bridge. He had a smile and a greeting for all who passed by.

A child and adolescent psychiatrist, Eli was a political activist and Marxist intellectual. He worked for 30 years in child and adolescent psychiatry at Metropolitan Hospital and was a tireless activist for a wide range of anti-war, human rights and radical social change efforts. Eli was a committed fighter with a great sense of humor.

He graduated from Lafayette College in 1955 and Harvard Medical School in 1959. Funeral services were held in New York City on Tuesday, June 26. There will be a gathering in Eli’s memory on Shelter Island in mid-August.

Contributions in Eli’s honor can be made to The Perlman Music Program (perlmanmusicprogram.org/support). 19 West 69 Street, Rm 1101, New York, NY 10023 or to the Marxist Education Project (marxedproject.org/product/donation).

William (“Bill”) E. Sherpick, MD, of Needham, Massachusetts, passed away on June 14, 2018 at his home, just shy of his 93rd birthday.

He leaves his wife of 60 years, Mary and daughters Sarah (Bruce) Taymore, Elizabeth (Walter) Kenyon, Brooke (Charlie) Mohr and Ann (Walter Stewart) Sherpick. Bill also leaves six grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins, step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bill was the son of the late Eugene Arthur and Nelle (Edwards) Sherpick. He was predeceased by his sister, Ann Lovell, and brother, Eugene Sherpick.

A retired obstetrician and gynecologist who practiced in Farmington, Connecticut and at Hartford Hospital, Bill was a graduate of Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons, Haverford College and Phillips Exeter Academy. He enjoyed family travel, sailing, tennis, gardening, home repairs and golf. He was a member of the Exchange Club in Farmington and was an accomplished woodworker, crafting furniture for family and friends.

Born in Brooklyn, Bill lived in Scarsdale, New York and then New York City and Hawaii during his medical training.

He then moved to Farmington where he and Mary settled and raised their girl. He enjoyed spending time shoreside on Shelter Island and later in Wareham, Massachusetts. After retirement, he and Mary moved to Needham to be closer to their children.

Bill’s family wishes to thank the team members at North Hill and Pines Edge, as well as his caregivers Laura, Elaine and Joan for their care and support. A celebration of Bill’s life will be held on July 11, 2018, at North Hill in Needham, Massachusetts. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider making a donation in Bill’s memory to Columbia University, P&S Alumni Association, 650 West 168th Street, BB2-250, New York, NY 10032.

To share a memory of Bill, please visit eatonfuneralhomes.com.

