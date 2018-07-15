What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

William Marshall was the early bird, correctly identifying last week’s photo (see below) as the outside seating area next to the Islander on North Ferry Road.

Margie Cyr and Tom Speeches were also correct.

Proud mother Mary Chobor called to say it was no mystery to her what the photo portrays, since her son Chris and his partner in life and work, Ashley Knight, are the owners of the popular eatery.

