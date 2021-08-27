Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Aug. 26

(Courtesy Image)

Tennis, everyone

To the Editor:

The Shelter Island Library Tennis Tournament, started in the 1960s and revived in the 1990s by the Jerry Berner family, returned for a third time in its current form last Saturday. I want to thank the people whose hard work brought about this fun event that also raised funds for the library.

Linda Kraus, Don Dunning and Chuck Kraus, chair of the event, dealt with logistics, sponsors, awards, and a million little details. The Walter Richards Family was a generous sponsor. Other sponsors followed and we owe thanks to the Assouline-Lichten Foundation, Binder Pools, BJT Masonry, Edward and Cheryl Brown, Buttercup Design Group, Moises Cerda – Builder, Susan Cincotta Real Estate Broker, Jennifer Coughlin and Ian Thomson, Dime Community Bank, Donald and Corinne Dunning, Alasdair Findlay-Shirras, Finley’s Fiction, Chris Fokine, The Islander Restaurant, Jasper, Katta Protective Service, Joseph Messing and Jo-Ann Robotti, the Montella Family, North Ferry Company, Angelo Piccozzi, Rick Radigan Contracting, Sarabia Home Improvements, the Schwartz Family, Shelter Island Gazette, Shelter Island IGA, Shelter Island Sand and Gravel, Shelter Island Slice, Shelter Island Wine and Spirits, Bonnie Berman Stockwell, Susan Weber and Daniel Ryniec, Westervelt and Rea, and the Williamson Family.

STARs Café and the Flying Goat restaurant provided our players and spectators with a delicious breakfast and lunch, respectively. White Oak Wine Garden provided wine to our raffle winners. Thanks to Alex of Bonheur Supreme Spa for providing massages to the players and visitors. Tennis pro Moussa Drame and helpers from the Moussa Drame Tennis Academy did a spectacular job of organizing the teams and keeping the action on the courts moving forward. We could not have this tournament without Moussa and his team and we are so grateful for his time and knowledge.

Finally, congratulations to our champions: Mixed Doubles, Lukas and Jesse Roybal; Men’s Division, Ben Brown and Max Bevan; and Women’s Division, Katherine Birch and Isobel Coleman.

TERRY Z. LUCAS, Library Director

Green Expo

To the Editor:

The Green Options Committee would like to thank the environmental groups, vendors and Town committees who participated in Saturday’s successful Green Expo. We’d also like to thank Clear River Environmental and EGO Power+ for the donation of two EGO cordless lawn mowers. The lucky winners are Tom Mysliborski and Drawdown East End co-founder Mary Morgan.

We congratulate them and thank all who attended.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE, Shelter Island