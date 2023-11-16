Enjoying Shelter Island Thanksgiving dinner at restaurants or at home

(Credit: Reporter file)

This Thanksgiving, there are many local options, whether it’s to celebrate the holiday at a restaurant, have dinner catered or forage for favorite dishes.

The Chequit — 631-749-0018 Order Chef Mazie’s pies — apple, black berry and peach, made with Cross Roads local fruit — by Thursday, Nov. 16. The Chequit will host a Thanksgiving Eve party on Wednesday, Nov. 22 and will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Santa’s Holiday Pop-up Shop will be open at The Chequit from Thursday, Nov. 16 until New Year’s Day. The annual Chequit Holiday Lighting will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2. The unveiling of Chef Mazie’s Gingerbread House is a highlight of the season.

Vine Street Cafe — 631-749-3210 will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, although open for Thanksgiving Eve (5 – 10 p.m.) The Market is also open Thanksgiving Eve. In addition to their regular menu, you can order and pick up from VSC’s Supper Club menu (three courses $30).

Leon 1909 — 631-749-9123 is taking reservations for Thanksgiving dining, with a French-Italian accented menu that offers alternatives to traditional turkey dinners. A wood-burning hearth at the heart of the restaurant serves as its anchor, inspiring a Provençal-style menu showcasing the best of local ingredients.

The Ram’s Head Inn — 631-749-0811 Start the feast off with a fall salad and a soul warming soup. Then, enjoy a bountiful buffet display featuring turkey and holiday accompaniments that include creamy seafood newburg, chestnut stuffing, caramelized brussels sprouts, garlic mashed potatoes, and more. Bourbon pecan pie, caramel apple cobbler, spiced pumpkin pie, chocolate mousse tart. On Saturday, Nov. 25, the Ram’s Head will host its annual Winterfest and Tree Lighting at 2 p.m. Enjoy a cup of hot chocolate or spiced (and spiked, if you wish) apple cider as you kick off the Christmas season.

Isola – 631-749-9036 Combining local Island seafood favorites with Italian cuisine, Isola is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 5-10 p.m.

The Pridwin — 631-749-0476 The Pridwin will not be serving Thanksgiving dinner, after a busy summer welcoming diners and hosting special events through October.

If you’re hosting your Thanksgiving dinner at home or going to the home of a relative or friend, you can include offerings from a number of businesses that are catering.

Marie Eiffel Market — 631-749-0003 is cooking turkey (which had to be ordered by last week), sides and desserts for your holiday dinner. That includes Italian sausage stuffing, gravy and vegetables, including mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, string beans, wild mushrooms, butternut squash and broccoli. Desserts include what Marie calls the best apple pie with amazing crust, pecan pie and flour-less (gluten-free) chocolate cake.

Stars Cafe — 631-749-5345 will be open regular hours, which are 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. most days, 3 p.m on Sunday. On Thanksgiving , which is a Thursday, when Stars would normally be open until 7 p.m. for burger night, Stars will close early, at 2 p.m. There is a pie sign-up sheet at the store, for Dutch Apple, Pecan, Key Lime Meringue, Pumpkin, Apple Cranberry, Banana Cream Pie , and Apple Pear Rustic Tart. Pick up is Wednesday before Thanksgiving (by 4 p.m.) or Thanksgiving Day until 2 p.m.

Stars takes all sorts of food orders, from breakfast spreads and lunches to special custom orders upon request. Offered will also be their signature fall themed shortbread cookies and various desserts until they sell out.

The Thanksgiving holiday is more than just one day of supersize feasting. You’ll have plenty of resources to feed your family and guests over the weekend:

Eccentric Bagel – 631-749-5363 Thanksgiving, open 7 a.m. – 12 noon; Friday, 7 – 3; Saturday and Sunday, 7 – 2. Special bagels: Maple cinnamon apple pie on Thanksgiving; Cherry vanilla on Friday; and Pumpkin on Saturday. Lobster pot pies will be available on Thursdays and Saturdays and must be pre-ordered at least 24 hours in advance.

Commander Cody’s – 631-749-1851 The seafood market is open every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., except Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For dinner, hours are 3-8 p.m. every day except Wednesday, when there is no dinner service. Fried and broiled seafood specials are on the menu, along with fried chicken and ribs.

Elli’s Country Store – 631-749-2844 For pastries from Prezioso Brothers Bakery in Brooklyn, text 917-435-5510 with two days notice. Popular for sandwiches, Elli’s also stocks Shelter Island gifts. Monday – Thursday: 6:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., Friday: 6:30 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday: 7:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Kyle’s — 631-749-0579 Kyle’s is open Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. serving brunch and baked specialties.

Maria’s Kitchen – 631-749-5450 Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Mexican specialties, including quesadillas, burritos, tacos, salads, wraps and burgers.

Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy – 631-749-0445 Grill/fountain serves breakfasts, burgers, sandwiches Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., closed Sunday.

Shelter Island Slice – 631-749-9292 Wednesday – Sunday, 11:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Pizza. Italian and seafood specialties to stay or to go.

The Islander — 631-749-1998 Monday is Burger Night, hours 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday to Saturday 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hearty breakfasts, sandwiches, salads and burgers for lunch, cocktails.