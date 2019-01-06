Shelter Island By the Numbers

6,000

Square feet, the maximum size of a house on Shelter Island unless a variance is obtained to allow for a larger structure, which has happened twice, most recently in December 2018

2

Winners of the Chamber of Commerce Decorate Your Door Contest — South Ferry for its Classical category and the Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy in the Whimsical category

92.9

Years, the life expectancy on Shelter Island, which the Associated Press has reported has the longest life expectancy on Long Island

6-4

Record for SUNY New Paltz Hawks led by Island basketball star Tristan Wissemann, now a junior at the college

11

Points separate Louie’s Shear Delights from the other closest women’s bowling team, meaning it would take two weeks of solid wins by any other teams to stand a chance of catching the Delights

