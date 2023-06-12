Shelter Island Reporter Quick Quiz, June 12, 2023

(Courtesy photo)

This week, we posed our questions to Hank McManus, who’s had a side gig as a beer columnist during his career in real estate and finance.

1. Favorite breakfast sandwich, from what Island location?

The Pharmacy: Sausage, egg with yellow American cheese on a warmed Bulkie roll. With pepper and catsup. And some extra napkins, please.

2. Wades or Crescent beach, and why?

Crescent. The waves are bigger, and the bikinis are smaller.

3. Best place on the Island to view a sunset?

Bootleggers Alley — with a bucket of craft beer.

4. Favorite Island event: Fireworks, 10K, 5K, craft fair, Chicken Barbecue?

Chicken barbecue. Down-home Jamboree that rocks The Rock!

5. Favorite place to take a walk on the Island?

My driveway, in the morning to pick up the New York Times.