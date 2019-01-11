Westervelt, Lechmanski take oaths of office

If it was a quiet election time locally last November, it was time last week to celebrate two town officials elected without opposition who took their oaths of office among relatives and friends at the Town Board’s January 2 reorganizational meeting.

Incumbent Justice Mary-Faith Westervelt was sworn in for another term on the Shelter Island Justice Court bench, and Judith Lechmanski, previously a clerk for the assessors, became a town assessor, joining colleagues Craig Wood and Patricia Castoldi.

Justice Helen Rosenblum did the honors, swearing in both officials as Brian Westervelt stood by his wife and then PJ Lechmanski joined his wife for her swearing in with Supervisor Gary Gerth standing by for both ceremonies.

Following the ceremonies, there was a traditional break for refreshments before the Town Board turned its attention to the matters of the moment in its annual reorganizational meeting.

The work involved appointing Town Board members to serve as liaisons to various committees, setting meeting dates for the year and making various appointments.

Regular Town Board meetings will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Fridays, January 18, February 8, March 1 and 22, April 12, May 3 and 24, June 14 and 28, July 19, August 9 and 30, September 20, October 11, November 1 and 22 and December 13.

Work sessions are to be held at 1 p.m. on January 15, 23 and 29; February 5, 13, 20 and 26; March 5, 12, 19 and 26; April 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30; May 7, 14, 21 and 29; June 4, 11, 18 and 25; July 2, 9, 16. 23 and 30; August 6, 13, 20 and 27; September 4, 10, 17 and 24; October 1, 8, 16, 22 and 29; November 6, 13 and 19; and December 3, 10 and 17. Most of the work sessions occur on Tuesdays with a few on Wednesdays because of holiday schedules.

The following appointments were made to Town Board for committees:

• Councilmen Paul Shepherd and Jim Colligan, Public Works

• Councilmen Colligan and Albert Dickson, Waterways

• Councilman Shepherd, Buildings and Grounds

• Councilman Colligan, Recycling

• Supervisor Gerth and Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams, Financial Advisory Committee

• Councilman Shepherd, Emergency Medical Services

The supervisor made the following appointments of Town Board members to serve as liaisons to various committees:

• Councilmen Shepherd and Dickson to Senior Citizens

• Councilmen Shepherd and Colligan to the Conservation Advisory Council

• Councilmen Dickson and Colligan to the Waterways Management Advisory Council

• Councilmen Dickson and Councilwoman Brach-Williams to the Water Advisory Committee

• Councilman Shepherd to the Planning Board

• Councilwoman Brach-Williams to the Zoning Board of Appeals

• Supervisor Gerth and Councilman Dickson to the Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board

• Supervisor Gerth, Transportation

• Councilman Colligan, FIT/Recreation

• Councilman Colligan, Community and Youth Center

• Councilwoman Brach-Williams and Councilman Dickson, Community Housing Board

• Councilwoman Brach-Williams, Taylor’s Island

• Councilmen Colligan and Dickson, Deer & Tick Committee

• Councilman Colligan and Councilwoman Brach-Williams, Capital Planning/Grants Committee

• Supervisor Gerth and Mr. Dickson, Green Options

• Councilman Shepherd, IT Committee

• Councilwoman Brach-Williams and Councilman Dickson, Water Quality Improvement Projects Advisory Committee

• Councilmen Dickson and Colligan, Shelter Island Country Club

The Town Board:

• Set 58 cents per mile as the reimbursement rate for travel on town business

• Appointed Ms. Brach-Williams as Deputy Supervisor

• Appointed Police Chief Jim Read as Emergency Management Coordinator

• Appointed Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr. as Public Works Commissioner

• Appointed John Cronin as part-time Town Engineer

• Appointed Beau Payne as Animal Control Officer

• Appointed Jack Thilberg as EMS Director

• Appointed John Kerr to continue as a member of the Planning Board through December 31, 2023

• Appointed Craig Wood as tax administrator and chairman of the Board of Assessors

• Approved payment of compensation for 15 employees who have waived health insurance through the town policy

Fees for use of the FIT Center in 2019 are:

• Single day membership $15

• Single fitness room membership, $245 per year

• Family fitness room membership, $380 per year

• Youth membership, $50 per year

• Full time college student membership, $100 per year

• Membership for volunteers, EMTS and active military personnel, $175 per year

The reorganizational meeting can be viewed on Channel 22 as well as streaming on the town website. Anyone wishing a full list of actions taken at the meeting can view documents at the Town Clerk’s office.

