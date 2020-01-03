Siller, Bebon sworn in at Town Hall

Supervisor Gerry Siller, kicking off his second stint as supervisor at a swearing in ceremony Thursday at Town Hall — he previously served from 1998 to 2001 — said he was “loving it already. We have an agenda and we’re going to move on it and not get bogged down in minutiae.”

On that agenda is affordable housing, putting an emphasis on culling the deer herd over the 4- poster program — feeding stands that brush deer with a tickicide, permethrin — and ensuring the safety of the Island’s drinking water.

What had been rumored at Town Hall since the November election was made official Thursday — two Republicans, Town Attorney Bob DeStefano Jr. and Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams, will retain their positions under the Democrat Supervisor Siller.

Other officials sworn in were: Newly-elected Town Council member Mike Bebon, Superintendent of Highways and Commissioner of Public Works Brian Sherman, Receiver of Taxes Annmarie Seddio, Chairman of the Board of Assessors Craig Wood and Assessor Judith Lechmanski.

