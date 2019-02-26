Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Mary Patricia Tuthill Goodale Mosca

Mary Patricia (Marypat) Tuthill Goodale Mosca passed away unexpectedly at her home in Greenport on Thursday, February 7 at the age of 57.

She was born on August 31, 1961 to Jean M. and Alfred W. Tuthill. She graduated from Shelter Island High School in 1980 and spent many years cooking at various restaurants on the Island, making many lifelong friends.

Marypat spoke often of her wonderful childhood memories growing up on the Island, especially swimming off the sandy point at the family’s boatyard, rummaging around the carpenter shop and boat sheds and building endless forts behind washed out bulkheads.

Marypat will be remembered for her love of family and friends, her generous heart and her carefree spirit. She shared her love and her faith freely, her family said. She loved the water, the sun on her face, and her toes in the sand. She had a passion for music, dancing and people, her family recalled, and she was often heard saying, “The more, the merrier.”

She was incredibly creative and shared her artistic talent almost daily with her beloved granddaughter, Amara. Marypat was also well known on the Island as a friendly and caring Home Health Aide.

She is survived by her husband, Chris Mosca; daughter Emma Anne Goodale; granddaughter Amara Patricia Cajamarca Goodale; step-grandson Alex Corwin; sisters Louise T. Green (Jason) and Laura J. Tuthill (John); as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will have a quiet graveside service.

There will be a memorial celebration of her life at a later date, her family said, when the sun is brighter and the sand is warmer.

