Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Christine E. Gross

By Reporter Staff

Christine (Chrissy) Gross passed away at the age of 71 on Sept. 29, 2023.

Born Aug. 12, 1952, in Greenport to Norma and Elmer Edwards, Chrissy was a graduate of Shelter Island High School. The owner of the Two South Ferry Road B&B, she was a school crossing guard for more than 30 years.

She is survived by her mother Norma; her son Nicholas and daughter-in-law Stephanie Gross; brother Chip Edwards and sister-in-law Lyndy Edwards; sister Lee Ann Bastible and her husband Pat Bastible; sister Karen Edwards and her husband Joe Lauro, and their son Oliver Lauro. The family also said that Bobby Marcello was  like a son to her.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Oct. 28, 2023, from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Center Firehouse.

