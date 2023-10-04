Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Christine E. Gross

Christine (Chrissy) Gross passed away at the age of 71 on Sept. 29, 2023.

Born Aug. 12, 1952, in Greenport to Norma and Elmer Edwards, Chrissy was a graduate of Shelter Island High School. The owner of the Two South Ferry Road B&B, she was a school crossing guard for more than 30 years.

She is survived by her mother Norma; her son Nicholas and daughter-in-law Stephanie Gross; brother Chip Edwards and sister-in-law Lyndy Edwards; sister Lee Ann Bastible and her husband Pat Bastible; sister Karen Edwards and her husband Joe Lauro, and their son Oliver Lauro. The family also said that Bobby Marcello was like a son to her.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Oct. 28, 2023, from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Center Firehouse.