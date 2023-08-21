Congratulations, Tyler Gulluscio

(Credit: Courtesy illustration)

Tyler Gulluscio, Shelter Island High School Class of 2021, has made the President’s Scholars List at Florida Southern College for the spring 2023 semester.

(Courtesy photo)

This accomplishment is given to students who have earned an academic average of 4.0. Additionally, Tyler has received the Division Two Athletic Director’s Association Academic Achievement Award, for having a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher; having completed a minimum of two years of college level work; and for being an active member of an intercollegiate athletic team.

Tyler’s Florida Southern track team was also ranked number one academically out of all Division Two men’s track teams for the spring 2023 semester.

Congratulations, Tyler!