Shelter Island Lions recognize service: New officers take the helm

Chris Carey was honored with the Melvin Jones Award at the Lions Club Dinner on June 15 at the Ram’s Head Inn. (Credit: Helen Carey O’Neill)

The Shelter Island Lions Club held their annual Installation of Officers and Member Awards Dinner at the Ram’s Head Inn on Thursday, June 15.

The organization, which is celebrating 73 years of service to the community of Shelter Island, recognized member Paul Mobius for 35 years of service; Mary Ellen Adipietro, Dr. Frank Adipietro, Alfred Brigham, Myra Peskowitz, Giovanna Ketcham, JoAnne Andreach and Marilynn Pysher for 15 years of service; and Ian Weslek and Archer Brown for 10 years.

The Melvin Jones Award, named for the founder of the Lions, was presented to Chris Carey in recognition of his outstanding volunteer service in numerous community endeavors. The highest recognition by the organization, the recipient is selected by previous winners.

The new president of the Lions, Peter Miedema, reported on the awarding of scholarships by the organization at the Shelter Island High School awards ceremony the previous evening. Four scholarships, totaling $40,000, were awarded to graduating students. “The look in their parents’ eyes said it all,” he said.

In 2022-2023, annual giving to the Shelter Island Community for projects benefiting children, youth, families and the elderly by the Lions exceeded $62,000.