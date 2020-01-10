Christopher McKee Evangelista

Christopher McKee Evangelista died suddenly on Jan. 4, 2020, near his home in Boca Raton, Fla. He was 33 years old.

Born Nov. 28, 1986, Christopher moved to Shelter Island where he honed his love for basketball, going on to score a career 1,000-plus points for Shelter Island High School. He then played basketball and studied at Rhode Island College and then SUNY Purchase.

He will be remembered by his family and friends as an incredible presence, always able to set a room at ease and bring out the laughter among those he was with.

Most recently, Christopher resided in Boca Raton, Fla, with his two dogs, Dorian and Mandy.

Christopher is survived by his mother Elizabeth McKee, step-mother Prima Evangelista, wife Kelsey Proper, sisters Sarah and Bianca Evangelista, grandmother Christine Lewis, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Ray Evangelista.

A celebration of Christopher’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 18, 2020, at Our Lady of the Isle Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Christopher’s name to the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation, PO Box 547, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

His family said: “Be kind. Everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle.”