Boys Basketball: Shelter Island breezes past Killer Bees

Walter Richards getting up for the easy bucket. (Credit: Lauren Gurney)

On Friday, Jan. 10, the Shelter Island boys varsity basketball team hosted a young and inexperienced Bridgehampton team. The game turned out to be one of the most lopsided games in the long history of Shelter Island boys basketball, at for from the Indian’s side of the record books.

Without utilizing any full court pressure, as well as providing multiple playing time for every player, the Islanders dominated play from start to finish, posting an 86-30 victory.

This moved Coach Jay Card Jr.’s team to a 2-2 record in League 8, with an additional eight league games remaining. The team will host Greenport on Monday, January 13 for a 5:45 p.m. game and then traveling to Smithtown Christian on Wednesday, January 15 for a key contest

Junior Gill going for two in the lane in Shelter Island’s blowout victory at home against Bridgehampton on Friday, Jan. 10. (Credit: Lauren Gurney)

Against the Killer Bees, the Indians relied on their three seniors, who accounted for a total of 53 points between them. Leading scorer, Lucas Quigley-Dunning led the way with a game high 25 points, including 10 field goals, three from “downtown.” Dan Martin and Walter Richards scored 14 points apiece, with Martin dominating in the first half, scoring from both beyond the arc and in the lane. Walter Richards also played solidly throughout the game, scoring seven field goals, mostly in the lane where he also absolutely dominated on the backboards.

But the most satisfying part of the game was the emergence of the bench players, with everyone scoring. Senior Luke Lowell-Liszanckie played well throughout, scoring a season high 10 points, handling out several assists and demonstrating confidence and control on the court. The fans acknowledged Keith Taplin’s big 3-point shot midway through the third quarter and also appreciated the efforts of Junior Gill (6 points), Nick Mamisashvili (6 points), Wyatt Congdon (4 points) and Brandon Velasquez (4 points), who combined for 20 bench points and all played aggressive defense and played unselfishly. In fact, the team as a whole did a great job finding the open man and getting good scoring opportunities throughout the game.