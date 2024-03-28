Shelter Island School baseball team wins first two games of the season

Ryan Sanwald, making a play at second base, getting set to throw to Jose Frausto at first for the out, in the Islanders Opening Day victory over Greenport on Tuesday. (Credit: Francesca Frasco)

The Shelter Island School baseball team is off to a sizzling start, winning its first two games at home.

On Tuesday, the Islanders defeated Greenport by a score of 10-2.

Harrison Weslek was dominating on the mound, pitching six strong innings, striking out 10 Porters.

Swing and a miss! Shelter Island catcher Jackson Rohrer, snagging a high strike from pitcher Harrison Weslek. (Credit: Francesca Frasco)

On Wednesday, the team shut out Wyandanch, 16-0. Pitcher Evan Weslek notched the win. Jose Frausto had two hits and scored two runs.

Next up for the Islanders is an away game on Tuesday, April 2, at Amityville. The team is back home at Fiske Field on Thursday, April 4 to take on Pierson.