At Shelter Island Justice Court on Feb. 24, as reported by the court, Judge Helen Rosenblum was on the bench.



The case of Raffi A. Azadian, on charges of first offense driving while intoxicated, with a blood alcohol level of .08% or higher, was adjourned to Feb. 22, 2021 for sentencing.



Eleven cases were adjourned to later dates, five at the request of the court and six at the request of defendants or their attorneys.