Shelter Island Justice Court reports: March 7, 2025

Shelter Island Justice Court. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on Jan. 8, 2024 as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Marlyn Acevedo, equipment violation, fined $50 plus $63; unlicensed driver, fined $75 plus $93.

Martin J. Clarke, turn signal violation, fined $50 plus $93.

Jaylen Cruz, equipment violation, $50 plus $63.

Giancarlo Gonzalez, equipment violation, $50 plus $63.

John M. Gonzalez Patino, equipment violation, $50 plus $63.

Frank I. Loverro, seatbelt violation, $50 plus $93.

Rowan S. Peffer, registration violation, $50 plus $93.

Vanessa Primiani Pennacchia, DWI first offense, $300 plus $260.

Rahul R. Shah, turn signal violation, $50 plus $93.

Kaleak B. Watts, disorderly conduct, covering possession of forged instrument and aggravated unlicensed operation, $125 plus $125.

Claire Evans, dog running at large, $150.

Deemed scofflaws for failure to appear were Kevin McCafferty on equipment and inspection charges and Daniel Shuman, stop sign violation.

Thirteen cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, 11 at the request of defendants or their attorneys and two at the request of the court.