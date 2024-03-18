Shelter Island Justice Court report, March 18, 2024

Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on January 22, 2024 as reported by the court. Judge Mary Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Zoila C. Guerrero, equipment violation, fined $50 plus $63.

Jamcy S. Maquilon, DWI, fined $300 plus $260.

Robert F. Masella, equipment violation, fined $50 plus $63.

Paul Rylott, equipment violation, fined $50 plus $63.

Kaleak B. Watts, disorderly conduct, fined $125 plus $125.

A warrant was issued for Drew A. Cifarelli on charges of speeding and 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

Deemed a scofflaw for failure to appear on a stop sign and unlicensed class driver was Saneto Shiroyama. Twelve cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, 11 at the request of defendants or their attorneys and one at the request of the court.