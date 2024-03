Shelter Island Justice Court. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on February 5, 2024 as reported by the court. Judge Stanley I. Birnbaum was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

James A. Bond, crosswalk violation, fined $150.

Carlos D. Bravo, crosswalk violation, fined $100.

Dana R. Foster, dock violation, $25.