Shelter Island Justice Court reports: April 24, 2024

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on March 11, 2024 as reported by the court. Judge Mary Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Drew A. Cifarelli, equipment violation, $100 plus $60; aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3d degree; $200 plus $93.

Laura E. Lituma, turn signal violation, $50 plus $93.

Miriam C. Rivera, turn signal violation, $50 plus $93.

Dennis Smith, equipment violation, $75 plus $63.

David Webb, no inspection certificate, $50.

Charges against Charles Gulluscio on no inspection certificate and obstructions were dismissed upon proof.

Patriot Development, violation of Town Code 79, Home Improvement Contractors Licensing, $500.

A criminal summons was issued for Faisal Mahaiudin on a safety certificate violation. A bench warrant was issued for Gina Anderson on DWI charges.

A warrant was issued for Angel V. Sinchwi Sinchi on charges of aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd-degree and 2nd-degree criminal trespass.

Seventeen cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, 15 at the request of defendants or their attorneys and two at the request of the court.