Audrey Hall

Audrey Hall, a long-time resident of Shelter Island and recently of Cape Coral, Fla., passed away on March 3 at Cape Coral Hospital following a brief illness.



She was born in the Bronx on Sept. 20, 1930 and lived there until she married Robert F. Brown of Rockville Centre in 1949. They moved their family to Shelter Island in 1960 and shortly after built their own house on Baldwin Road.



Aud, as she was known by many, was always actively involved in the lives of her children and the life of the community. She owned and operated a dress shop on Bridge Street along with Jean Ryan for several years.

In addition to being a seamstress, she was the chief cook at Shelter Island School from 1968 to 1976. Additionally, starting in the early 1960s, she worked at the Gardiner’s Bay Country Club as head cook for Club Manager Len Bliss for more than a decade. In 1981, Audrey became the clerk for the Shelter Island Town Assessor and a few years later was elected for two terms to the Assessor position.



In her retirement years, her energy and creativity continued to blossom.

The following testimony was given by the Cape Coral Art League concerning Audrey’s skills as an artist: “Throughout her life Audrey Hall has been an enthusiastic creative person as both a seamstress and a cook. Retirement opened new venues for that creativity. She tried her hand in the arts by taking piano lessons and in painting. It was evident that painting was to win out. Audrey took painting lessons both on Shelter Island and in Ft. Myers, Fla. Her passion for painting was also enhanced when she traveled to France and experienced the masterpieces of many world-renowned artists. Audrey enjoyed painting portraits of family members, pets and landscapes, including her most recent one of the Taylor’s Island homestead. Over the years she has won several awards for her paintings. In 2009, she won first place at the Cape Coral Art League Show for her painting, “The Orchid.’”



Audrey was predeceased by her parents Joseph Piser and Margaret Benz; her first husband Robert F. Brown and her second husband Donald R. Hall.

She is survived by her three children, Edward R. Brown (Cheryl) of Shelter Island; Robert P. Brown (Kathleen) of Salem, N.H. and Susan B. Dickerson (David) of Waterford, Conn.; seven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, who brought her great joy along with her four-legged friend, Shadow.



There will be a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church on April 4 at 10:30 a.m. officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either American Legion Mitchell Post 281, P.O. Box 2021, Shelter Island, NY 11964, or Strongpoint Theinert Ranch, P.O. Box 604, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965.



The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.