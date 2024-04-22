Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Myron ‘Mike’ Zisser

Long-time Shelter Island resident, Myron “Mike” Zisser, passed away March 29 at age 92 after a short illness in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. where he had spent his last few years.

Born in 1932 to Esther and Benjamin Zisser, he grew up in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn where his talent and passion for art became apparent early on. At only 16, he studied at the Art Students League in New York City and later earned his AA at the Rhode Island School of Design.

In 1952 he served during the Korean War at Camp Lejeune, applying his artistic and design sensibilities to architectural drawings and painting stained glass windows in the local synagogues.

After serving in the Marines, Mike married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy, with whom he had his three children. He then started Beaumont Bennett, a successful sales promotion agency in New York City that he eventually sold to Grey Advertising.

After the untimely passing of Dorothy, he met Bliss Morehead, and they married in 1982. Shortly after, they found their summer getaway on Shelter Island, and in 1991, they retired full-time here, where Mike could focus on his painting.

Mike had many passions in life. He enjoyed cooking, traveling, being a pet parent to four labs over many years, hosting Shelter Island New Year’s Day parties and being very involved in the Shelter Island ARTSI group. He helped found the group and created the ARTSI logo and print materials that are still used today.

During his last few years, Mike always wore a fedora hat, and started to enjoy music and dancing during the many happy hour performances where he lived.

He was a great husband and father who always had time to show his love for his family (and dogs).

Mike had a true zest for life that never waned — a life well-lived.

He was predeceased by his second wife Bliss Morehead and his stepson Nicholas Moorehead, and is survived by his three children; Robin, Paul and Jason, stepdaughter Joanna and sister Lenore.

If you would like to make a donation to the Shelter Island Library or Animal Rescue Fund in his name, please visit Shelter Island Public Library (qgiv.com) or donate to Give to ARF (arfhamptons.org).