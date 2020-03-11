Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Shelter Island Police Department (Credit: Tara Smith/file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.



Summonses



Melvin O. Cruz Ventura of Greenport was on Ram Island Road when he was stopped by police on March 3 and ticketed for driving an uninspected vehicle.



The next day, Marco A. Loja Illescas of Silver Spring, Md. was on North Ferry Road when he was given a summons for operating a vehicle while using a portable electronic device.



On March 8, Luis F. Perezporon of Greenport was given summonses on North Menantic Road for failure to cover loose cargo and for a driver’s license infraction.



Jesse Koncelik of Sag Harbor was stopped on North Ferry Road on March 9 for driving while his registration was suspended/revoked.



Police conducted traffic stops and radar and distracted driving enforcement in the Center and Menantic on March 3 through 5 and on March 8 and 9, resulting in the tickets above and three warnings.



Accidents



Brain Shelby of Greenport was driving northbound on Grand Avenue on March 4 when he crossed over a double yellow line and struck the mirror of a vehicle driven by John Irving McEnroe of Shelter Island, who was headed south. There was under $1,000 in damage to both driver’s side mirrors.



On March 6. Emily L. Kraus of Southold was driving eastbound on Manhanset Road when Jesus A. Floresguzman of Valley Stream. N.Y. was backing up and did not see Ms. Kraus, colliding with her vehicle. There was over $1,000 in damage to the front end and driver’s side quarter panel of her vehicle and no reported damage to the other.



Other reports



On March 3, a complainant reported, for information purposes, receiving harassing comments.



A caller told police on March 3 that a person paid to do a job had failed to complete it.



Police looked into a 911 hang-up call on March 4. It was from a caller who had been awakened by a noise outside. An officer searched the exterior of the residence and found no signs of criminal activity.



An order of protection was issued by police on March 6.



On March 6, a person who caused a disturbance in the Heights was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for evaluation.



A caller told police on March 7 that a dumpster was a hazard to traffic in Dering Harbor. An officer talked to an employee who said he would have it removed ASAP.



An officer attempted to deliver an affidavit of trespass on March 7, but the person was not at home. After another try, it was subsequently delivered on March 9.



Police received a report on March 8 that a tree limb had fallen on a vehicle; an officer verified the damage to the hood, the driver’s side front post and the windshield.



Also on the 8th, a caller reported that someone had thrown a glass bottle over a Center fence onto a parking lot. After a brief investigation, an officer located the responsible youth and spoke to him about the incident.



There were several incidents involving animals during the week.

A dead deer was reported on the side of the road in Silver Beach; an injured deer in the Center was gone when police arrived.



A dog was found at large in the Center; the owner was notified and retrieved the animal. A caller told police that dogs had been barking in the Center for approximately 30 minutes. An officer canvassed the area but found no barking dogs.



An injured fox was reported in the Center; it was not alive when police responded.



And finally, a caller told police there was a cat at large on the property. The cat was scanned for a microchip and, as a result, the owner identified and contacted.



In other reports, officers attended active shooter training in Easthampton, rifle requalification in Westhampton and completed Suffolk County Field Training Officer School. Police taught D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) lessons to 5th graders; hosted Pre-K tours of headquarters; responded to three lost and found reports; assisted a resident in the home; and unlocked a vehicle with the keys inside.



Alarms



Two burglary alarms were set off at homes in Menantic and the Heights on March 6 and 9 respectively. In one, the owner entered the wrong passcode; in the second, workers did the same.



Aided cases



Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 4 and 8 and responded to another call on March 3 where transport was refused.