Perlman Music Program to host virtual concert Wednesday

Unable to perform for their regular audience, young performers in the Perlman Music Program will instead entertain the masses digitally.

The Shelter Island program will live stream a virtual works in progress concert at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 25.

“Our young artists will perform classical masterworks from where they are in the world right now,” the program said in a statement. “We hope you will join us, share the music, and be the supportive audience we rely on.”

Details on how to view the concert will be announced next week.

Visit perlmanmusicprogram.org for more updates.