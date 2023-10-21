Perlman alumni bringing music to schools

COURTESY ART Perlman Music

On Monday, Oct. 30, alumni of The Perlman Music Program (PMP) will visit schools across the East End as part of PMP’s Chamber Music Retreat. This annual program, led by Merry Peckham, Associate Director of PMP; Tanya Maggi, Dean of Community Engagement and Professional Studies at the New England Conservatory; and virtuoso violinist Itzhak Perlman, invites sixteen PMP graduates back to Shelter Island for five days of chamber music study, with a focus on community performance practices.

The Perlman Music Program has been a highlight of Shelter Island summers for more than 25 years, bringing gifted young people to hone their musical skills while enjoying the fun and camaraderie of a summer by the beach. Now some of the alumni will return to share their passion for chamber music with young students in East End schools. Throughout the retreat, participants will develop educational presentations for the young audiences at Shelter Island School, Greenport School, Southold High School, and Westhampton Beach Middle School.

“These visits will be the capstone project of the PMP Chamber Music Retreat and an exciting educational experience for local children,” Merry Peckham said. “I am always inspired by what PMP’s wonderful alumni can accomplish in just a few days on Shelter Island and am looking forward to witnessing great chamber music performances as well as special educational presentations at this year’s Retreat.”