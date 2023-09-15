Renaissance Quartet to play at Perlman on Sunday

The Renaissance Quartet will perform a concert Sunday afternoon at the Perlman Music Program’s campus. (Courtesy photo)

Join the Perlman Music Program for an afternoon of stellar chamber music, on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 2:30 p.m. on the Shore Road campus.

Founded in 2021 by violinists Randall Goosby and Jeremiah Blacklow, violist Jameel Martin, and cellist Daniel Hass, the four members of the Renaissance Quartet first met in 2012 while studying together at the Perlman Music Program, and now enjoy exciting professional careers in music.

They are thrilled to return to their Shelter Island home to perform works by Beethoven, Brahms, and quartet cellist Daniel Hass.

Free admission for students ages 18 and under.



