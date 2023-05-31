Young musicians return to Perlman on Shelter Island: Summer program opens with free concert

Performances open the season of the Perlman Music Program on Friday, June 2. (Courtesy photo)

The 2023 Summer Season of the Perlman Music Program will kick off with a chamber music workshop concert on Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m.

The free concert will be held in the Performance Tent on the Perlman campus on Shore Road at Crescent Beach.

The young artists will perform works by Beethoven, Fauré, Haydn, Janáček, Mozart, and Prokofiev. The arrival of these musicians for a summer that will offer a chance to live by the shore and develop a community of friends is always a welcome start to the season.

The free concert gets the musical program off to a lively start, with ticketed events to follow in the weeks ahead.

The next concert, Tutti Suonare (Italian for “Everybody Plays”) honors the memory and collaborative spirit of Perlman’s beloved faculty member Roger Tapping.

On Friday, June 9, at 7 p.m., young artists will perform with artist-faculty including Kirsten Docter, Merry Peckham, Itzhak Perlman, Saeunn Thorsteinsdottir, Donald Weilerstein and Vivian Hornik-Weilerstein.

Tickets can be purchased at perlmanmusicprogram.org.