Perlman Gala,concerts planned Summer Program welcomes

A chamber music quartet performs at a Perlman Music Program Works in Progress Concert. (Courtesy photo)

he Perlman Music Program will host its Summer Gala on Friday, July 28.

Always a highlight of the summer season, the evening begins with cocktails on the lawn of the Crescent Beach campus, followed by a concert and a seated dinner in the open-air tents.

The fundraising event has traditionally supported the program started more than 25 years ago by Toby Perlman, whose husband Itzhak Perlman is the maestro and instructor for many of the young students and musicians who spend the summer at the camp.

The philosophy behind the camp has always been to afford the young musicians the chance to enjoy time at the beach and in outdoor activities with their peers, forming a community that grows each year and continues long after they leave the Island.

Information on the Gala can be obtained by contacting Jess Denaro at [email protected].

There are also free Works in Progress concerts on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. between July 7 and 22, as well as Saturday, July 29.

The Summer Music School Family Concert will take place on Sunday, July 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., welcoming families of the East End community with a fun introduction to the world of classical music and the joy of learning and playing the violin, viola and cello.

This multi-faceted production is presented by Summer Music School students and faculty, and features musical performances, a musical skit, and an instrument “Petting Zoo,” during which young children are invited to try out youth-sized instruments with hands-on supervision and coaching from PMP students.