Town provides information on medical facilities and care for Islanders

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.

New information on medical care and facilities has been released by the town.

Shelter Island Public Information Officer Jack Thilberg has sent a press release, which states:

The Wainscott Walk-in Medical Center is available for Shelter Island residents for Walk-In and home visit care for non-emergency, non-COVID-19 symptoms.

Should you require medical assistance, prescription refills, or other office visit-like assistance, please call the Wainscott office at 631-537-1892 to schedule an appointment.

A Physician Assistant is available to Shelter Island residents in need of a home visit. The office hours are Monday through Saturday. 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. 631-537-1892.

Also, steps are being taken to facilitate the Shelter Island Medical Center for its operation, which is at least a month away, but actively being worked on to open as soon as possible.

Below is a list of available Services and Locations of Meeting House Lane Medical Practice, PC, an affiliate of StonyBrook Medicine. This is the same group that will be opening in the Shelter Island Medical Center.

All offices in the group share patient information, so if you go to one now, your records will be available at the Shelter Island Office when it opens for continuity of care.

Telemedicine is in the near future, with expectations that it will be up and running sometime next week. Telemedicine will be made available to those seeking assistance at the offices on list below as it becomes operable.

MEETING HOUSE LANE MEDICAL PRACTICE, PC Location List as of 03/02/2020

Greenport

222 Manor Place Greenport, NY 11944

Phone: 631-726-8717 Fax: 631-726-8720

Westhampton Specialty Office The Christiane and Richard Hiegel Health

Suite D

Westhampton Beach, NY 11978

Phone: 631-405-3325

Fax: 631-237-3164

Care Ctr. 147 Beach Road



**Correspondence and Payment Address for all**

Correspondence:

57 Hampton Road Suite 201 Southampton, NY 11968

Payments:

P.O. Box 5545

Hicksville, NY 11802-5545

Business Office Phone: (631)283-1126 Business Office Fax: (631)259-3183