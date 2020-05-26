The doctor is in: Dr. Potter to see patients at Med Center

(Credit:Courtesy Illustration)

Dr. Joshua Potter, DO, a Shelter Island resident,will begin seeing patients at the Medical Center on Wednesday.

A doctor of osteopathic medicine and a resident of Southampton Hospital, Dr.Potter will be at the Center Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the Shelter Island Meeting House Lane Medical Practice, which will be operating the Center.

Since Dr. Potter has not completed his residency, he will begin seeing patients for only two days a week and will be under the supervision of Dr. Francis Yoo, DO.

Dr. Potter will be providing in-person as well as telehealth appointments. According to Fredric Weinbaum, chief medical officer at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, Dr. Potter will be full time following his graduation next month, and his practice hours will then increase to Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Telehealth, or in-person visits, can be scheduled by calling 631-749-9140, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Telehealth medicine, according to Dr. Weinbaum, provides a personal consultation in the privacy of the patient’s home via a mobile phone, tablet or iPad, or computer, and allows for remote patient monitoring, online follow-ups or medication refills.

“I’m thrilled at the opportunity to join the Meeting House Lane Medical Practice and be part of the Stony Brook Medicine healthcare system,” Dr. Potter said. “I look forward to serving my neighbors.”