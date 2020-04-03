Island medical professional to make house visits

A medical professional will be making house calls to Shelter Islanders for diagnoses, treatment and advice.

Physician Assistant (PA) John Reilly, an Island resident, will make home visits on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The number to call: 631-537-1892.

PA Reilly works out of the Wainscott office of the Meeting House Lane Medical Practice.

Symptoms of the COVID-19 coronavirus can be similar to influenza, he said, but he has the appropriate personal protective equipment.

“We don’t have a test for the virus we can give at home yet,” he said. “But that’s being worked on.”

In the middle of the health care crisis, Mr. Reilly and his colleagues are coping with a lot of “high anxiety,” he said, from patients, and also concerns that they themselves will remain safe. But it’s an expected concern and dealt with in a professional manner.

The virus has affected everyone in so many different ways, Mr. Reilly said, noting that his daughter is about to give birth to twins in Boston. “She’s stressed,” he said.

He estimated that it’s possible he wouldn’t be able to see his daughter and two new grandchildren until the fall because of travel restrictions.

“I think this will linger into the summer,” Mr. Reilly said.