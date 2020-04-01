Chequit Inn sold

The Chequit’s terrace. (Credit: Reporter file photo)

The venerable Chequit Inn was sold at auction on Tuesday.



According to Dale LaPlace, who handles public relations for New York City-based Concierge Auctions, “The property successfully sold at auction yesterday and currently is pending sale. The sale price will be disclosed upon closing, in approximately 30 days.”



Pending sale means that the seller has accepted an offer from a buyer.



Stacey Soloviev, whose former husband Stefan owns Crossroads Ag., which has purchased more than 1,000 agricultural acres on the North Fork in recent years, posted on Instagram Tuesday night that they had purchased the hotel.

Ms. Soloviev helps run the North Fork’s Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm and the soon to reopen Peconic Bay Winery in Cutchogue for the company.



“We just won the auction,” Ms. Soloviev posted with a photograph of the Chequit. “We got a hotel.”



The Solovievs could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday.



The property was purchased six years ago for a reported $3.35 million and a substantial amount of money was invested renovating the premises.



Concierge Auctions had said the owners are looking for a minimum of $3.5 million.

