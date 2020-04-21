Happy hour trivia returns, Zoomed from Library

The trivia master Bob DeStefano (Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Staying at home can still be stimulating, if you Zoom into the Battle of the Brains hosted by Bob DeStefano on Saturday, April 25 at 5 p.m. Test your wits against your neighbors’ in this trivia contest, long a popular event at the Shelter Island Public Library.

The first one aired on Saturday, April 11 and about a dozen Islanders Zoomed in for a challenging but fun event, to which several brought their own Happy Hour beverages.

Anyone who wants to play can email Library Director Terry Lucas ([email protected]) and she’ll reply with a link.