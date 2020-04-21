Happy hour trivia returns, Zoomed from Library
Staying at home can still be stimulating, if you Zoom into the Battle of the Brains hosted by Bob DeStefano on Saturday, April 25 at 5 p.m. Test your wits against your neighbors’ in this trivia contest, long a popular event at the Shelter Island Public Library.
The first one aired on Saturday, April 11 and about a dozen Islanders Zoomed in for a challenging but fun event, to which several brought their own Happy Hour beverages.
Anyone who wants to play can email Library Director Terry Lucas ([email protected]) and she’ll reply with a link.