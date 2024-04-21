Wine tasting to benefit Shelter Island seniors: Focus on a taste of Italy

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

The light, bright taste of Italian wines will be offered to palates and minds come Saturday, April 27, when the Shelter Island Senior Citizens Foundation hosts “Sips of Spring” at St. Mary’s Parish Hall.

The event — a tutorial, a tasting and a fundraiser for Island seniors — will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Admission is $25. Light appetizers will be served.

In a discussion moderated by former Foundation President Bob Lipsyte, local mixologist Tom Hundgen of Dandy Liquors will share his insights into the surprising delights of Italian wines, which are often overlooked in the attention given French and California wines.

There will be a question-and-answer period following the discussion.

The wine is to be provided by Dan and Joanne Calabro of Dandy Liquors and will be available for purchase.

Mr. Hundgen, a former bartender and restaurant owner, takes an imbiber-friendly approach to the amazing grape, interested in value, individual tastes, and the experience of drinking wine as a stand-alone cocktail, or a partner with meals.

Tickets may be purchased online at ShelterIslandSeniorFoundation.org or at the door.

All proceeds benefit the Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island.